Shareholders Who Lost Money On Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN). Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) in theInvestors who acquired Organon shares during the class period are encouraged to contact the law firm before the

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Class Action Details



Defendant : Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN)

Class Period : October 31, 2024 – April 30, 2025

Allegations :

Concealment of Material Information : Organon allegedly misrepresented its capital allocation priorities, especially regarding its quarterly dividend.

Dividend Misrepresentation : While publicly emphasizing dividends as a top priority, the company was internally shifting focus toward debt reduction. Dividend Cut : Following the acquisition of Dermavant Sciences Ltd., Organon drastically reduced its quarterly dividend by over 70%.

Trigger Event



On May 1, 2025 , Organon :



Reported Q1 2025 financial results.



Announced a dividend cut from $0.28 to $0.02 . This resulted in a 27% drop in the stock price.

Investors Next Step

Investors who acquired Organon shares during the class period are encouraged to contact the law firm of Wolf Haldenstein Adler & Herz LLP before the lead plaintiff motion deadline on July 22, 2025 .



PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ? :

This illustrious firm , founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.