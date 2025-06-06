Eid Ul-Adha 2025: 25 Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. This festival is marked by special prayers, acts of charity, and the symbolic sacrifice of animals, followed by feasting and family gatherings.

As we prepare to celebrate Eid ul-Adha 2025, it's the perfect time to share warm wishes and heartfelt messages with friends, family, and loved ones. Whether near or far, your greetings can spread joy, peace, and the spirit of unity.

Here are 24 beautiful wishes, quotes, and greetings to help you express your love and prayers this Eid:

Wishes

Eid Mubarak! May your sacrifices be accepted and your prayers answered.

Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Eid ul-Adha.

May this Eid bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life.

Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! May Allah bless you with strength and faith.

May your home be filled with the light of Eid and the love of family.

On this holy day, may your heart be filled with gratitude and peace.

Quotes

“The best sacrifice is one made with love and devotion.”

“Eid is not just about sacrifice, but about kindness and unity.”

“Let's embrace the spirit of giving this Eid ul-Adha.”

“He who sacrifices with sincerity, finds peace in his soul.”

“May your faith and devotion be rewarded abundantly.”

“Celebrate this Eid with humility and a heart full of thanks.”

Greetings

Warm wishes for a peaceful and joyful Eid to you and your loved ones.

May Allah's mercy always shine upon you. Eid Mubarak!

Hoping your Eid is as sweet as the desserts and as joyful as family gatherings.

Let's celebrate sacrifice, devotion, and blessings. Happy Eid!

May this Eid ul-Adha bring new hopes and endless happiness.

Eid Mubarak! Enjoy the feast, but don't forget to feed the needy.

For Social Media / Messages

Eid Mubarak from our family to yours – with love and blessings.

This Eid, let love, peace, and unity be your sacrifice.

Grateful hearts and giving hands – that's what Eid is all about.

Wishing you a memorable Eid with beautiful moments.

May your Eid be wrapped in joy and tied with blessings.

Eid Mubarak! Stay safe, stay blessed, and keep smiling.