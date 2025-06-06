From Guest To Business Owner: Local Entrepreneur Brings Blo Blow Dry Bar To Canton

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Canton, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

CANTON, Conn., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar , North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on June 20 in Canton, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Located at 110 Albany Tpke., the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

Meet the Local Franchise Owner:

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur and Connecticut native, Tiffany Gauba. After 20 years in the dental field, Gauba decided it was time for a career change. A longtime client of Blo Blow Dry Bar, Gauba would often make the 40-minute drive to the nearest location every month to get her hair done. As a mom with a busy schedule, Guaba recognized the value of having beauty and self-care services closer to home, not just for herself, but for others in the community. That realization inspired her to bring Blo to Canton, making it easier for Farmington Valley residents to fit pampering into their everyday routines.

"What I've always loved most about Blo is how pampered you feel the moment you walk in," said Gauba. "Whether you're getting ready for headshots, a big event, or just taking time for yourself, we're here to make sure you leave feeling your absolute best."

To celebrate the opening, guests can take advantage of the following special offers:



Discounted Blowouts : Purchase a single blowout for $40 (offer valid from June 20 to July 20). Grand Opening Celebration : Blo Blow Dry Bar will host a grand opening celebration on June 21 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy raffles, photo opportunities, champagne and small bites.

The Blo Blow Dry Bar Experience:

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Canton, please visit or call (959) 866-3045.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165+ locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit .

