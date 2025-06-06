Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LHV Group's Own Share Acquisition Transactions


2025-06-06 09:31:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group announces that on 5 June 2025, it has acquired the company's own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as follows:

Date Aggregated volume Weighted average price per day (EUR)
05.06.2025 7,200 3.75



LHV Group is acquiring its own shares based on the resolution of the company's general meeting of shareholders held on 26 March 2025 , and under the conditions decided by the Supervisory Board . The authorized agent for the transactions is AS LHV Pank. Summary data of the acquisitions will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day after the transaction and will be made available to the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on LHV Group's investor website.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,150 people. As at the end of April, LHV's banking services are being used by 468,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 113,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 176,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Priit Rum
Communications Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: ...


