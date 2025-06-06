U.S. Consumers Received Over 4.8 Billion Robocalls In May 2025, According To Youmail Robocall Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Monthly Robocall Volume Over 7% Year Over Year IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just over 4.8 billion robocalls in May, according to YouMail's latest Robocall Index. While this represents a 2.5% decrease from April, a welcome decline after April's robocall volume reached its highest number since August of 2023, it also marks a 7.3% increase compared to May 2024. Additionally, the first five months of 2025 have seen 23.8 billion robocalls, which is an approximately 11% increase over the same period in 2024. Continue Reading







US Monthly Robocall Volume May 2025 May averaged 165 million robocalls/day and 1,803 robocalls/second, down 5.6% from April's average of 165 million robocalls/day and 1,910 robocalls/second. "It's nice to get a breather from 2025's trend of higher robocall volume," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "However, it's disappointing that the volume continues at a high level, and consumers still need to protect themselves from these annoying and sometimes dangerous calls." These latest figures are provided by YouMail , a totally free app to protect consumers from unwanted or dangerous calls, texts, and voicemails. The data is extrapolated from robocall traffic attempting to reach YouMail's millions of active users. Scam Calls Rose More Than 10% in May The good news from May is that most categories of robocalls dropped during the month. The bad news: scam calls continued to rise. With more than 690 million scam calls placed in May, YouMail measured an increase of more than 10% compared to April.

Type of Robocall Estimated May Robocalls Percentage May Robocalls Notifications 1.26 billion (-6.2%) 26% (-1%) Payment Reminders .89 billion (-4.1%) 19% (flat) Telemarketing 1.99 billion (-3.1%) 41% (flat) Scams 0.69 billion (+10.5%) 14% (+1%)

As a result, May saw roughly 2.7 billion scam and telemarketing robocalls, nearly identical to April's total. These likely unwanted calls now account for roughly 55% of all robocalls each month.

May 2025's Most Annoying Robocalling Campaign

The most problematic robocall campaign in May involved calls urging recipients to pay for increased visibility in Google search results. These calls, such as those from this number , featured messages like this:

Our records show your listing is not verified or missing important information keeping your customers from finding you. Press 1 now so we can verify your Google My Business listing. If you are the business owner, press 1 now. If your account is not verified, customers searching for your services on Google will not find your listing. Press 1 now to verify your listing. Press 2 or call (866) 202-3044 and EMG listings will remove you from this list.

This call campaign is problematic due to its high call volume, which YouMail determined to be in the tens of millions in May. The calls originated from tens of thousands of different numbers, and deployed several variants of this basic message. Another issue is the calls do not identify themselves at the beginning, and based on consumer feedback, they target people who never contacted the company or requested a call. Some targets don't even own a business. Further, the campaign appears to use a different number each time it contacts a particular user. These calls imply that payment is required to increase visibility in Google search results are intended to get people to pay for search-related services by implying these services are necessary for the user's business to appear in searches, despite Google providing these services for free

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail , a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year , and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see . To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory . To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected] .

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index TM is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Gabriella Troiani for YouMail

ICR Technology

[email protected]

SOURCE YouMail Inc.

