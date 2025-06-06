IPL 2025: PBKS Co-Owner Preity Zinta BREAKS Silence After Her Team's Final Defeat To RCB

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has finally spoken out a few days after her team's defeat in the IPL 2025 Final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Punjab Kings reached the final for the first time since 2014, when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side fell short of clinching the coveted trophy as they lost six runs to Rajat Patidar's RCB. With a target of 191, Punjab Kings failed to chase it down as they were restricted to 184/7, despite Shashank Singh's valiant unbeaten innings of 61 off 30 balls, eventually falling 7 runs short of achieving the target.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were two of the three original teams, alongside Delhi Capitals, to have not yet won an IPL trophy since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008. Now, with RCB ending their 18-year title drought, PBKS and DC remain the only original franchises to lift the coveted trophy.

Preity Zinta hails 'Sarpanch' Shreyas Iyer

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter), Preity Zinta admitted that the season did not end the way it should have been for Punjab Kings, but lauded the team's grit and fight throughout the tournament. She hailed Shreyas Iyer for leading from the front and the dominance of the uncapped Indian players. She also highlighted how the team regrouped after the season was suspended for a week and topped the points table.

“It didn't end the way we wanted it to but....the journey was spectacular! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed throughout the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL !” Zinta wrote on X.

“This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key and players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final,” she added

Though defeated in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings had an incredible campaign in the IPL 2025. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, who was bought for a whopping 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction last year, Punjab Kings finished at the top of the points table with nine wins, four losses, and no result, while accumulating 19 points in 14 matches and qualified for the playoffs.

However, Punjab Kings lost to eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 before making a comeback in Qualifier 2 by defeating Mumbai Indians to seal their berth in the title clash.

'Job is still half done'

Further speaking on the Punjab Kings' campaign, Preity Zinta lauded the team for showing their character throughout the tournament, while expressing her gratitude to the fans for their support. Zinta concluded that the job is not finished and will bounce back stronger in the next season.

“I am so proud of each n every player of @PunjabKingsIPL for showing so much character throughout the tournament. A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season.” The PBKS co-owner wrote.

“Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU to our - SHER SQUAD - our FANS that stood with us through thick n thin. Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of youI promise we will come back to finish the job cuz as of now the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium, till then take care n stay safe everyone. Love you all Ting!” she concluded.