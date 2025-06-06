After A Flurry Of Successful Lead Singles And The EP 'Ride Or Die,' James Robert Webb Is Set To Drop His Highly Anticipated Outlaw Country-Inspired Fourth Album 'Weekend Outlaw' June 6
With genre-busting outlaw soul, the tracks on the album aim to empower with a sound that is equal parts haunting mystery, explosive muscle and vibrant tradition, all captured by a spirit of fast-driving rebellion. Weekend Outlaw is inspired by and dedicated to folks like Webb who grew up in working class families and are successful professionals in other fields (in his case, a top musculoskeletal radiologist). Yet, especially since the pandemic, they realize that time is of the essence to pursue their creative dreams - and there's way more to life than the daily 9 to 5 grind.
"We're all aware of the fleetingness of life, and know we've got to do it now," Webb says. "The whole 'Weekend Outlaw' mentality is about being true to our passions. My goal with the album is to encourage listeners to take ownership of their free time and follow the pursuits that come after clocking out on Friday night."
Webb, who released his debut full-length Pictures in 2016, rose to prominence a few years later when two tracks from his 2020 self-titled album – "Something Out of Nothing" and "Stealing Home" – hit #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report chart. In 2022, he was named the Country Breakout Awards' Independent Artist of the Year (an honor bestowed by Nashville's Music Row Magazine) and a year later he was a 2023 New Faces nominee at the Texas Regional Radio Report Music Awards.
Expected later in 2025, Webb makes his debut as an actor playing himself in a new family-friendly holiday film currently titled "Music City Mistletoe." In addition to singing his original song "Fighting for a Dream" on camera, the film will include his recording "Merry Magical Christmas," a song he co-wrote with the film's writer and executive producer Shantell Ogden.
