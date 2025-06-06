After A Flurry Of Successful Lead Singles And The EP 'Ride Or Die,' James Robert Webb Is Set To Drop His Highly Anticipated Outlaw Country-Inspired Fourth Album 'Weekend Outlaw' June 6

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Artfully weaving raw emotion, cinematic storytelling and clever turns of lyrical phrase into songs that feel all at once untamed, liberating and eternal, the veteran Tulsa OK singer/songwriter's 11 track set is the culmination of several years releasing a large batch of lead singles and the 2024 EP Ride or Die, Webb launched his current run of success with two songs that hit the upper reaches of the Texas Regional Radio Report chart – "Gentlemen Start Your Weekends" (#2) and "Lovesick Drifting Cowboy" (#1). Both appear on the EP and the new collection.

With genre-busting outlaw soul, the tracks on the album aim to empower with a sound that is equal parts haunting mystery, explosive muscle and vibrant tradition, all captured by a spirit of fast-driving rebellion. Weekend Outlaw is inspired by and dedicated to folks like Webb who grew up in working class families and are successful professionals in other fields (in his case, a top musculoskeletal radiologist). Yet, especially since the pandemic, they realize that time is of the essence to pursue their creative dreams - and there's way more to life than the daily 9 to 5 grind.

"We're all aware of the fleetingness of life, and know we've got to do it now," Webb says. "The whole 'Weekend Outlaw' mentality is about being true to our passions. My goal with the album is to encourage listeners to take ownership of their free time and follow the pursuits that come after clocking out on Friday night."

Webb, who released his debut full-length Pictures in 2016, rose to prominence a few years later when two tracks from his 2020 self-titled album – "Something Out of Nothing" and "Stealing Home" – hit #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report chart. In 2022, he was named the Country Breakout Awards' Independent Artist of the Year (an honor bestowed by Nashville's Music Row Magazine) and a year later he was a 2023 New Faces nominee at the Texas Regional Radio Report Music Awards.

Expected later in 2025, Webb makes his debut as an actor playing himself in a new family-friendly holiday film currently titled "Music City Mistletoe." In addition to singing his original song "Fighting for a Dream" on camera, the film will include his recording "Merry Magical Christmas," a song he co-wrote with the film's writer and executive producer Shantell Ogden.

