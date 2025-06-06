Appy Pie Automate Launches MCP Servers To Power Next-Gen Context-Aware Automation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy PieNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Appy Pie Automate , a global leader in no-code workflow automation, has officially launched its MCP Servers , introducing a new standard for intelligent, context-aware automation. Powered by the proprietary Model Context Protocol (MCP), these servers enable AI agents to not only execute workflows but to retain memory, understand user goals, and adapt in real-time.This milestone marks a significant leap forward for users who want their automation to go beyond static rules and into proactive, decision-making intelligence. MCP Servers serve as the infrastructure behind agents that remember, reason, and personalize actions based on historical context and evolving conditions.Now Integrating Seamlessly With Cursor, Windsurf, Claude & MoreDevelopers and enterprises can now plug MCP into tools and environments they already love:. Cursor: Add long-term memory and adaptive reasoning to your coding agents.. Windsurf: Create knowledge-aware agents with persistent organizational memory.. Claude: Enable Claude-powered assistants to recall user context and continue long-form workflows.. Custom IDEs & LLMs: Bring context retention to your own AI stack with MCP's modular APIs.COMING SOON: Talk to Your Apps with MCP Chat AgentsAppy Pie is also preparing to launch MCP Chat Agents, a revolutionary upgrade that allows users to converse directly with their favorite applications - all powered by the MCP Server backbone.Imagine chatting with your NetSuite account and asking:“What are the pending invoices in the last 30 days?”Or telling your Salesforce agent:“Update the status of all leads from 'Contacted' to 'Qualified' if the last call was over a week ago.”This conversational layer turns enterprise tools into interactive AI assistants that not only understand natural language but also retain business context and deliver meaningful actions in real-time.“This is where automation becomes truly human-centric,” said Girdhar.“You won't need to click through dashboards. You'll just ask-and your system will understand.”Core Features of MCP Servers.Persistent Contextual Memory.Cross-Agent Collaboration.Dynamic Prompt Engineering.Real-Time Decisioning.Secure, Scalable InfrastructureAvailabilityMCP Servers are now available for all Appy Pie Automate users likewise Github MCP Server. MCP Chat Agents will roll out in the coming weeks, with early access available for enterprise customers and partners.Start building today: /integrate/mcpAbout Appy Pie AutomateAppy Pie Automate is a no-code automation platform designed to simplify workflows and empower businesses to connect apps, automate tasks, and now-build intelligent agents that adapt and evolve. With over 10 million users worldwide, Appy Pie is at the forefront of AI-powered no-code innovation.For more information, please visit - /

