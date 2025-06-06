Talkspace To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
- The Truist Healthcare Disruptors & Digital Health Conference, being held in New York, including 1x1 meetings with investors on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and a panel discussion on“Addressing the Mental Health Crisis” with Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jon Cohen, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 2:40pm ET. The Northland Growth Conference, being held virtually, including 1x1 meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
About Talkspace
Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.
Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace's core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.
All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Most Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.
