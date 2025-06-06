Pocket-Sized Gold Mine: Bitcoin Solaris Nova App Lets Anyone Build Crypto Wealth From Their Phone

TALLINN, Estonia, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the early days of crypto, mining was reserved for the technically elite. Specialized rigs, high electricity bills, and complex setups created a wall between everyday people and the wealth being generated behind blockchain technology. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin Solaris is tearing down that wall, placing the power of crypto mining directly into the palm of your hand.

This isn't just another blockchain project promising change. Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) is delivering it through innovation, accessibility, and mobile-first scalability. BTC-S is powered by a dual-layered, dual-consensus system-combining Proof-of-Work (PoW) with Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) to ensure both security and efficiency. This architecture allows BTC-S to achieve lightning-fast 10,000+ transactions per second while keeping its network highly decentralized and secure.

But the real revolution is in how it's mined-and who can mine it.

Your Phone Is Now a Mining Rig

At the core of this disruption is the upcoming Solaris Nova App-an intuitive, cross-platform mining tool that lets anyone start earning from their smartphone , desktop, or even a browser. Mining has never been this simple:



Cross-device compatibility: Supports ASICs, GPUs, laptops, and smartphones.



One-click setup: No coding, no wallet configuration-just tap and go.



Real-time wallet rewards: Earnings are visible immediately.

Adaptive algorithms: Optimizes based on device specs for peak performance.







Energy efficiency: Consumes 99.95% less energy than traditional mining.



Even more impressive? Bitcoin Solaris has baked in end-to-end encryption, biometric logins, remote wipe capabilities, and gamified features like achievements and leaderboards, making it secure, fun, and inclusive.

Build Wealth, Stake, and Grow with Liquid Staking

Bitcoin Solaris doesn't stop at mining. It also enables liquid staking, allowing users to earn passive income without locking up their assets. When users stake BTC-S, it's instantly converted into sBTC-S at a 1:1 ratio.

That means you can:



Trade your staked tokens freely.



Use them in DeFi protocols like lending or liquidity pools.

Participate in governance without losing yield.



Best of all, liquid staking is fully integrated into the Solaris Nova App. Validator selection is automated, the UI is beginner-friendly, and the security framework ensures peace of mind.

BTC-S's model improves both decentralization and capital efficiency, letting your assets work for you from day one.

Mining Has Evolved-BTC-S Puts It in Your Pocket

Why Everyone's Talking About It







With mobile mining and staking at the center of its offering, it's no surprise that over 11,000 users have joined the presale so far . And with just around 8 weeks left in the sale, interest is only accelerating.



Current Price: $6



Next Phase: $7



Launch Price: $20

Bonus: 10%



It's not just retail investors taking notice. Crypto Roya recently published a detailed review of Bitcoin Solaris, praising the project's smart tech and accessibility. As more influencers weigh in, the momentum continues to build.

Security Backed by Real Audits and Transparency

What sets Bitcoin Solaris apart from many crypto projects is its commitment to trust and transparency. It's passed not one, but two major audits-by Cyberscop and Freshcoin . Plus, the team has completed full KYC verificatio , further proving it's here to stay.

And as excitement continues to spread, you can track updates, join discussions, and be part of the movement on the project's Telegra and channels.

Conclusion: Crypto Wealth Isn't Reserved for the Elite Anymore

Bitcoin Solaris is more than a token-it's a technology shift. It brings together power, speed, and inclusivity in a way the industry has never seen before. Through the exciting release of the Solaris Nova App, anyone-from students to working professionals-can mine, stake, and grow their wealth without needing expensive rigs or deep technical knowledge.







If you ever felt like you were late to Bitcoin, this is your second chance-but built for the mobile era. And this time, all it takes is the phone in your pocket.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website:

Telegram:

X:

Media Contact

Xander Levine

..

Press Kit: Available upon request

