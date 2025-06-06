Maids And Moore Featured In Southern Living And Voyage Austin

Maids and Moore was recently featured in Southern Living and Voyage Austin, highlighting the company's leadership and reputation in the cleaning industry.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maids and Moore, a trusted name in residential cleaning in Austin, Houston, Conroe, and the region, was recently featured in two respected publications, Southern Living and Voyage Austin, highlighting the company's leadership, growth, and expertise.In Voyage Austin's Inspiring Conversations series, founder Holly Moore shared how she went from teaching middle school math to launching Maids and Moore in 2008 with little more than a mop, determination, and a vision. Over time, that vision grew into a multi-location operation with over 150 employees. The feature spotlighted Holly's path, the challenges along the way, and the values that shaped her approach.“It means a lot to be recognized by Voyage Austin, especially knowing how many incredible entrepreneurs are building from the ground up here,” said Holly Moore.“I started Maids and Moore with no business background, just a lot of grit and a belief that hard work could carry us forward. I hope this encourages someone else to take that leap.”Southern Living included COO Roxy Aviles in its piece, 8 Things Professional House Cleaners Wish You Knew. Speaking from years of hands-on experience, Ms. Aviles provided insights into the thoughtful touches cleaners bring to every job.“Being featured in Southern Living was a proud moment, not just for me, but for our entire team,” said Roxy Aviles.“We're all about the details and showing up to deliver consistency to every service. It's rewarding to see that side of the work acknowledged.”About: Maids and Moore is a locally owned and operated cleaning company serving Austin, Houston, and surrounding communities. Known for dependable service and a highly trained team of bonded and insured professionals, the company offers a full range of residential cleaning options, from routine visits and deep cleans to post-construction and move-in/move-out services. With flexible scheduling and a strong reputation built over years of consistent results, Maids and Moore maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.For more information, please visit:

Holly Moore

Maids and Moore

+1 (844) 468-3878

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.