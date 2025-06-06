Consumr.Ai Announces Partnership With CTV Agency Strategus To Advance AI-Driven Insights & Targeting Capabilities

Consumr logo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- consumr, the leading intelligence & AI twin platform for leveraging real-world social and search signals, announced their strategic partnership in May aimed at transforming both programmatic & CTV advertising and consumer research. The company is teaming up with Strategus , a pioneer in programmatic Connected TV (CTV) advertising, to bring next-generation solutions to brands and agencies seeking precision, agility, and insight.This partnership marks a significant step forward for consumr's vision to power the next wave of audience intelligence through AI twin technology and ethically sourced behavioral & contextual user data.Partnership with Strategus: Driving Contextual Intelligence in Programmatic & CTVconsumr's partnership with Strategus will unlock a new frontier in CTV targeting by translating live social and search signals into actionable, context-aware media delivery. Strategus brings deep expertise in omnichannel campaign orchestration, leveraging its programmatic infrastructure to optimize CTV inventory across thousands of content partners.By integrating consumr's observed behavioral social cohort level data, AI and contextual targeting into Strategus' ad decisioning engine, the partnership enables:Real-time translation of cultural trends and social conversation into CTV activation,Precision contextual targeting based on dynamic intent signals,Enhanced campaign performance through intelligent creative placement.“Strategus has always led the way in CTV innovation,” said Joel Cox, Co-Founder of Strategus.“With consumr's powerful capabilities, we're connecting social signal intelligence to premium CTV delivery for the first time. Brands can now engage audiences on the biggest screen in the home based on what truly resonates with them across the digital landscape.”The Power of consumr's Research & Insights ModelAt the heart of this partnership is consumr's proprietary platform and AI twin technology, which synthesizes anonymous cohort level social and search data into dynamic, privacy-safe profiles or personas for instant insight into your consumers' thoughts, actions and behavior online. These "AI twins or personas" represent continuously evolving audience segments, capable of powering:Research-grade consumer insights,Trend identification, real-time market intelligence and forecasting,Hyper-relevant, non-intuitive targeting across media environments.Unlike traditional segmentation methods, consumr's model is observation-first, eliminating biases from self-reported data and offering brands a window into authentic, organic consumer behavior.Cofounder Aman Khanna had this to say,“In the spirit of excellence in partnerships, it is an honor to partner with industry leaders who are considered best in class. At consumr we strive for excellence on various fronts - whether that is in the speed of research to activatable insights or the ability to use our APIs to pull real-time cohort-level data from the walled gardens where people are spending the most time.”About StrategusStrategus is a leader in CTV and programmatic advertising, offering full-funnel solutions from household targeting to attribution. With a reputation for innovation and transparency, Strategus helps brands maximize ROI in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.About consumr (powered by ProfitWheel)consumr is a cutting-edge consumer intelligence platform that converts observed digital behaviors (extracted from social platforms such as Meta, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, Linkedin as well as e-Commerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart and search platforms such as Google and Bing) into actionable intelligence for research, strategy, and media. Built on ethical, privacy-first data practices, consumr helps brands stay ahead of consumer needs through continuously updated insights from the real world.

