Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Research Report 2025 - Global $7.84 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2020-2030: AI And Machine Learning Driving Double-Digit Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 3.54 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 7.84 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.17%

The market is expanding rapidly due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer, which is driving the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. Molecular oncology diagnostics refer to specialized tests used to detect cancer at the molecular level, identifying genetic materials, proteins, and biomarkers that signal the presence of disease.



This approach supports early detection, targeted therapy, and improved patient outcomes. Increased awareness, advances in technology such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), and growing investments in personalized medicine are all contributing to market growth. In addition, stringent regulatory frameworks and a global shift toward precision oncology are encouraging innovation in molecular diagnostic platforms. As healthcare systems worldwide emphasize early detection and efficient disease management, the molecular oncology diagnostics market is poised for sustained expansion across developed and emerging regions.

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Global Cancer Incidence and Demand for Early Detection

The rising global prevalence of cancer is a major factor propelling growth in the molecular oncology diagnostics market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 10 million people died from cancer in 2020, with the incidence rate expected to rise by 47% by 2040, reaching over 28 million new cases annually. This alarming increase has led to a heightened focus on early detection and precision diagnostics to improve treatment outcomes and reduce healthcare burdens. Molecular diagnostics offer a pathway for identifying cancer-related mutations, chromosomal changes, and gene expression profiles even before clinical symptoms appear.

Technologies like PCR, NGS, and microarrays are pivotal in enabling personalized treatment strategies and enhancing prognosis accuracy. Governments and research bodies are investing heavily in cancer diagnostics infrastructure; for example, the U.S. National Cancer Institute allocated over $7 billion in 2023 for cancer research, with a strong emphasis on molecular diagnostic tools. These developments underscore the growing importance of molecular oncology diagnostics in combating the global cancer burden.

Key Market Challenges

High Cost and Limited Accessibility of Advanced Diagnostic Technologies

Despite technological progress, the high cost of molecular oncology diagnostics remains a critical barrier to widespread adoption. Advanced testing methods like next-generation sequencing and multiplex PCR panels require expensive reagents, equipment, and skilled professionals, making them inaccessible in many low- and middle-income countries. A single NGS test can cost between $1,000 and $5,000, limiting affordability for patients and straining underfunded healthcare systems. Furthermore, insufficient diagnostic infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, exacerbates disparities in healthcare access.

Challenges include a lack of molecular pathology labs, inadequate cold chain systems, and a shortage of trained personnel. Even in developed nations, inconsistent reimbursement policies hinder the adoption of newer molecular tests. According to the World Bank, healthcare expenditure in low-income nations averages about 5% of GDP, compared to more than 10% in high-income countries. This disparity underscores the urgent need for policy support, public-private partnerships, and cost-reduction strategies to bridge the accessibility gap in molecular diagnostics.

Key Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Molecular Diagnostics

A transformative trend in the molecular oncology diagnostics market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to streamline and enhance genomic data analysis. As diagnostic platforms generate increasingly complex datasets, AI and ML provide tools to analyze patterns, classify cancer subtypes, and predict patient responses more accurately and rapidly than manual methods.

These technologies can process thousands of variants simultaneously, identifying clinically relevant mutations and helping in treatment selection. Deep learning models are also being used to enhance the accuracy of image-based diagnostics and to interpret multi-omics data in real-time. Governments are supporting AI development through major funding initiatives, such as the NIH's Bridge2AI program in the U.S. and the UK's Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund. These efforts are catalyzing the adoption of AI-driven diagnostics, making molecular oncology testing more efficient, scalable, and accessible across the globe.

Key Attributes:

