Oneplus Pad 3 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Soc, 12,140Mah Battery Launched In India

The brand's new flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, was a surprise inclusion to the OnePlus 13 announcement event this week. The new Pad 3 Android tablet targets the high-end market, employs the latest Snapdragon 8 series CPU, and has additional features that make it a perfect competitor to the iPad. The OnePlus Pad 3 has a huge screen, a fast-charging battery unit, and a large battery.

OnePlus Pad 3: Features and specifications

The Pad 3 is a formidable competitor in the high-end tablet market because to its 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display, which supports Dolby Vision and has a peak brightness of 900 nits and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Meet the all-new #OnePlusPad3 - ultra-fast with Snapdragon 8 Elite, ultra-smooth with a 144Hz 3.4K display. #StayTunedKnow more: twitter/KcsLI6HK2Q

- OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 5, 2025

The Pad 3 tablet is the first OnePlus Pad model to use the flagship hardware, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. It comes with 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage and up to 16GB of RAM. It has a 34,857 sq mm cooling system for thermal management and runs the ColorOS 15 version for international markets, which is based on Android 15.

For crisp selfies and video conferences, the tablet features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Additionally, it has a 12,140mAh battery that supports 80W rapid charging.

Furthermore, OnePlus has announced that the Pad 3 will support iOS syncing, increasing cross-platform compatibility and enabling users to connect with Apple devices. Like the previous Pad tablets, the OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a keyboard with a built-in trackpad and a pen as accessories, but you have to purchase them separately.

OnePlus Pad 3: Price and availability

The price of the OnePlus Pad 3 will be disclosed later, although it has already released in India. That being said, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the Pad 3 tablet costs EUR 599 and $699.99 in the US.

OnePlus 13s price

The pricing of the OnePlus13 in India was revealed to be Rs 54,999, which includes a small 6.32-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, and up to 12GB of RAM. A 50MP telephoto lens and a 5,840mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging speed are included in the twin rear camera system.