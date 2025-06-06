Hisense Tops Global Rankings In Q1 2025 For Miniled, 100-Inch And Over, And Laser Tvs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hisense led the 100-inch and over TV market with a 56.7% global volume share, ranking No. 1 in 2023, 2024, and Q1 2025. In MiniLED TVs, Hisense rose to the top with a 29.3% global volume share, reflecting rapid growth and consumer trust in its backlight innovations. Hisense also retained its lead in the Laser TV market, with a commanding 69.6% global volume share, continuing its global dominance after ranking No.1 for consecutive six years, based on Omdia data.

This strong performance reflects Hisense's long-term commitment to large-screen innovation, AI-powered imaging, and immersive audio-visual experiences.

Hisense was the first brand globally announced as an official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, demonstrating its forward-looking strategy and growing international influence. Building on this milestone, Hisense launched its global campaign "Own the Moment", cementing its global leadership and connecting cutting-edge technology with the passion of sports fans worldwide. The campaign reflects Hisense's commitment to empowering unforgettable sports moments with premium technology - allowing fans to see, feel, and own the excitement like never before.

Hisense has also partnered with French audio expert Devialet to enhance sound performance across its latest products, delivering a richer and more immersive home entertainment experience. These audio enhancements will be available via software update, with availability depending on specific models and regions.

With a commitment to technological excellence and user value, Hisense is well-positioned to maintain its momentum in 2025 and beyond.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025Q1). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

