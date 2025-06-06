Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King, Crown Prince Receive Eid Al Adha Cables


2025-06-06 05:07:20
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 6 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II has received cables of well wishes from leaders of Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, as well as from senior officials and officers, and representatives of civil society organisations in Jordan.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables on the occasion.

