PM Congratulates Hashemite Leadership, Jordanians On Eid Al-Adha


2025-06-06 05:07:20
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 6 (Petra)-- In a post on the X platform, Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan greeted the Hashemite leadership and the Jordanian people on Eid al-Adha.
"We ask God, during these blessed days, to accept our worship, to spread goodness and peace, and to protect our beloved Jordan, its leadership, and its people," the prime minister wrote in the post. I hope you have a great year and a happy Eid.

