AI And Drone Swarms: Ukraine Presents Defense Developments For Army At Exhibition In Japan


2025-06-06 05:06:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Brave1 press service on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The Brave1 defense technology cluster and six Ukrainian defense tech manufacturers, with the support of the Rakuten Group, presented Ukraine's developments in the field of artificial intelligence, drone swarms, geospatial intelligence, and premedical care simulators,” the statement said.

It is noted that this is the first participation of representatives from Ukraine in the event, which takes place every two years in Japan.

Read also: Ukraine joins DSEI Japan exhibition in Tokyo for the first time

Domestic producers managed to establish hundreds of new contacts with companies, government representatives and investors from the Indo-Pacific region. Several Ukrainian manufacturers are currently negotiating with Asian venture capital funds and other investors. An agreement was concluded with a number of companies to test advanced solutions in the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to Artem Moroz, head of investment attraction department at Brave1, the participation of Ukrainian manufacturers in DSEI Japan marks a significant step toward strengthening the strategic partnership between Japan and Ukraine in the field of dual-use technology. He emphasized that Ukraine has valuable expertise to share while also gaining insights from Japan's advancements.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 2, Ukrainian defense innovations and American technologies undergoing testing in Ukraine were showcased to a delegation from the U.S. Congress.

