B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
B2PRIME Group , a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, has announced the appointment of Stuart Brock as its new Institutional Business Development Manager. He joins the company from oneZero Financial Systems, where he most recently served as Head of Institutional Sales.
Stuart brings to B2PRIME more than 15 years of experience in electronic trading, liquidity solutions, and institutional sales. During his tenure at oneZero, he played a central role in expanding the firm's institutional client base across the UK and Central Europe. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Kx Systems, First Derivatives, and RBS Markets, where he contributed to the development of eFX infrastructure and client relationship management strategies.
His appointment comes at a time of accelerated institutional growth for B2PRIME, which continues to invest in experienced professionals - recently appointing Lee Shmuel as Executive Sales Trader and Fernando Wladdimiro as Institutional Business Development Manager - to expand its reach across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Stuart's arrival supports B2PRIME's mission to deliver best-in-class liquidity solutions to institutional clients while building partnerships grounded in transparency, innovation, and performance.
About B2PRIME Group
B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by leading authorities-including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, and FSC Mauritius-the company offers deep liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME delivers institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.Tags: Finance , Forex , Indices , Stocks
