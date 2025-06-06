Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Cafeteria For Violating Food Safety Rules

Food safety authorities in Abu Dhabi have ordered the closure of Bin Khalifa Cafeteria for violating food safety rules in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said that it had issued a decision to administratively close Bin Khalifa Cafeteria.

Bin Khalifa Cafeteria, which holds the trade license (CN-1049262) was found to be violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authorities said that the cafeteria posed a 'significant risk' to public health.

The closure and violation detections are part of ongoing inspection efforts to enhance the food safety system in the UAE capital. The authority emphasised that all establishments - regardless of their type or the food products they handle - are regularly inspected to ensure full compliance with food safety regulations.

The ADAFSA urged the public to inform the authorities and report any food violations by calling the Government of Abu Dhabi's toll-free number 800555. This will enable inspectors to take the necessary measures to provide safe food to all Abu Dhabi residents.