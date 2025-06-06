Asian Paints And St+Art India Foundation Mark World Caring Day With 'Project Udaan'

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India In a heartfelt celebration of World Caring Day , Asian Paints and the St+art India Foundation launches Project Udaan at Arpan Charitable Trust in Vadodara-an institution that supports and educates children with special needs. As the latest chapter under their St+art Care initiative, the project reimagines the school environment for neurodivergent children with conditions like autism, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome, through thoughtful use of colour, texture, and material. With interactive, sensory-friendly zones, Project Udaan creates a space that feels safe, engaging, and joyful, honouring the different ways children see, feel, and connect with the world around them.

Asian Paints St+art India - Project Udaan, Arpan Charitable Trust interiors

Born out of a shared vision between Asian Paints and the St+art India Foundation, St+art Care is a long-term initiative dedicated to making public institutions more inclusive, welcoming, and emotionally responsive through the power of art and design. Project Udaan is the third intervention under this initiative, following a vibrant transformation of a children's hospital in Noida and Project Sparsh at a school for the visually impaired in Rajasthan. Each project reflects a deeper purpose-not just to beautify spaces, but to create impact, spark connection, and start conversations around care, inclusion and empathy.

Project Udaan draws inspiration from the butterfly, a symbol of transformation, while also echoing this year's World Caring Day theme, ' Celebrating Every Journey .' At Arpan, the school's play area has been reimagined to bring this vision to life. With Asian Paints' carefully curated textures, colours, and interactive surfaces, a once ordinary space has been transformed into a vibrant environment that both soothes and engages the senses. A soaring butterfly mural on the school's façade now stands as a symbol of hope and possibility, a gentle reminder of the beauty of growth and the limitless potential within every neurodiverse child.

Developed through a co-creation process with students, artists, and designers, Project Udaan was led by artists Amrit Khurana and Anikesa Dhing. Drawing from her lived experience with autism, Khurana designed tactile, predictable elements that promote comfort and expression. Dhing complemented this with textured contrasts to encourage calm interaction. A hands-on workshop at Arpan, facilitated by Siddhanth Shah of Access For ALL, gave children the chance to explore textures, tools and colours, ensuring their voices directly shaped the final design.

Asian Paints' expertise in material and colour innovation brought the vision to life with Royale Play textures, matte pastel emulsions, and tactile Nilaya fabrics and wallpapers. These elements create an engaging, multi-sensory environment that stimulates exploration while offering grounding. The matte finishes reduce glare for visual ease, while sensory rugs, pompom-textured surfaces, and cocoon-like structures cater to diverse sensory needs.

Speaking about the initiative, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints said,“At Asian Paints, we believe spaces should do more than exist-they should evolve with their users. Project Udaan under St+art Care reimagines how thoughtful design can create an inclusive environment, where walls invite interaction, and colour provides clarity and comfort. By integrating textures that respond to touch and materials that support sensory needs, we've built a space that adapts to children, rather than the other way around. While we continuously reinvent ourselves to create beautiful homes for our consumers, we extend the same passion and empathy to create beautiful and safe spaces for all, with our partners at St+art India.”

Arjun Bahl, Co-founder, St+art India Foundation , added,“With St+art Care, we extend our vision of making spaces more open, accessible and engaging. Project Udaan transforms art from a decorative element to an interactive experience, creating familiarity and comfort for neurodivergent children. This initiative is about rethinking how creative interventions can transform everyday spaces into something more intuitive and inclusive. At its heart, Udaan embodies ArtForAll, where design is a language that speaks to everyone, regardless of how they see or experience the world.”

Project Udaan - A space for neurodivergent individuals by Asian Paints and St+art India

Witness the unique Project Udaan by Asian Paints and St+art India in this YouTube video: youtu/vRHU2Ci_65o

