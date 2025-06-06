Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan Starrer Earns THIS On Opening Day Check

Thug Life, released on June 5, stars Kamal Haasan, Simbu, and Trisha. The Mani Ratnam film's first-day box office collection figures have now been officially revealed.

Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan (Simbu) and directed by Mani Ratnam, was released worldwide yesterday. The film also features Abirami, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, and Joju George. A.R. Rahman composed the music, Ravi K. Chandran handled cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad served as the editor.

Thug Life, produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, was released yesterday in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Despite a wide release across over 2,200 screens, the film received harsh reviews - even from Kamal's fans.

Thug Life is being trolled as worse than "Indian 2." Some are joking that Karnataka is the only happy state, as the film wasn't released there due to language controversies. Initially projected to earn over ₹50 crore on its first day, the poor reviews have led to a significant drop in box office collections.

Thug Life reportedly collected between ₹25 and ₹30 crore globally on its first day. In India, it earned only ₹17 crore, with ₹15.4 crore from Tamil Nadu and ₹1.5 crore from the Telugu states. The Hindi version performed the worst, earning just ₹10 lakh despite extensive promotions.

Last year, Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan earned over 21 crore in India on its first day. Despite starring Kamal and Simbu, Thug Life couldn't match Ayalaan's opening day collection. With the negative reviews, the film's box office performance is expected to decline further.