Distribution Of Qurban Sacrifices To Low-Income Families Launched By Leyla Aliyeva's Initiative
According to IDEA's statement to Azernews, this charitable campaign, implemented within the framework of the“Our Kitchen” social project, was first carried out in the Yevlakh district, where 100 low-income families received Qurban portions.
The main objective of the“Our Kitchen” social project, initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, is to strengthen the spirit of solidarity in society by providing hot meals and food aid to low-income families and those in need. Since its inception, volunteers of“Our Kitchen” have delivered hot meals and food assistance to hundreds of thousands of people living in Baku and surrounding regions, bringing warmth and hope into their daily lives.
It is also worth noting that the“Our Kitchen” project website has been launched, creating opportunities for people to donate or join as volunteers.
