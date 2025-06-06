QU Celebrates First Graduates Of Health Sciences Phd Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar University (QU) announced the graduation of the first two students from its PhD in Health Sciences programme, marking a significant milestone for QU Health and its commitment to advancing research aligned with Qatar's national health priorities.

The PhD in Health Sciences, governed by the“Health Sector Graduate Studies Office”, offers two specialised tracks: Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Research and Clinical and Population Health Research. This year's achievement highlights the graduation of one student from each track, signalling the programme's growing impact on national and global health research.

Dr. Jazeel Abdulmajeed is the first graduate of the Clinical and Population Health Research track. His research addressed the appropriate use of effect measures in clinical research, proposing improvements that enhance the interpretation and reliability of healthcare evidence, particularly in observational studies and meta-analyses.

Dr. Abdulmajeed stated,“My PhD aimed to improve the methodological foundations of clinical research to ensure that health decisions are based on accurate and meaningful evidence,” He continued,“I am honored to be the first graduate of this track and proud to contribute to the advancement of research excellence at QU.”

Dr. Abdulmajeed was supervised by Prof. Suhail Doi, Head of the Department of Population Medicine at the College of Medicine. Prof. Doi noted,“Dr. Abdulmajeed's research offers important methodological solutions that improve how we assess and apply healthcare data in real-world settings.”. In parallel with his academic work, Dr. Abdulmajeed also contributes to the Business and Health Intelligence Department at the Primary Health Care Corporation and has served in various roles at the Ministry of Public Health.

On her part, Nadin Younes, the first graduate of the Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Research track, focused her doctoral work on improving disease diagnostics. Her research led to the development of rapid, cost-effective tools to detect Norovirus and Hepatitis E Virus - pathogens that pose a high risk in densely populated and resource-limited environments.

Supervised by Prof. Gheyath Nasrallah, Professor of Immunology and Microbiology at the College of Health Sciences, her work resulted in the creation of a novel lateral flow assay for Norovirus, which is now undergoing regulatory review with support for potential commercialization. A complementary test for Hepatitis E Virus is also nearing completion.

Dr. Muhammad Abdul Hadi, Coordinator of the Clinical and Population Health Research track, emphasized the broader importance of this achievement,“This graduation signifies more than academic success-it reflects our programme's vision of developing researchers who are equipped to address complex health challenges.”

Dr. Asad Javaid, Coordinator of the Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Research track, also praised the significance of this achievement.