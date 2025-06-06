Amir Receives Eid Al-Adha Well-Wishers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Eid Al-Adha well-wishers this morning at Lusail Palace.

Following the Eid prayer, His Highness received the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, as well as Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers, Undersecretaries, members of the Shura Council, and citizens. His Highness also welcomed senior officers from the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior, and various security services, along with heads of departments and national institutions.

HH the Amir further received Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Qatar. The well-wishers conveyed their congratulations to His Highness, praying to Almighty God to return this blessed occasion and similar ones with continued goodness, blessings, and prosperity for His Highness, the State of Qatar, its honorable people, and the Arab and Islamic nations.

The reception was attended by the Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.