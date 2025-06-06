Special Envoys Discuss Efforts For Regional Stability
Doha, Qatar: Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with Special Envoy to Syria and Director for Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, H E Stefan Schneck, on the sidelines of the meetings of the G7 Middle East and North Africa Directors and the Arab-International Quintet Committee, held in Doha on Wednesday.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation and relations between the two countries, international efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region, and a number of topics of common interest.
