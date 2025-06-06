MECC Building Lit Up In Green On World Environment Day
Doha: In a strong display of its commitment to tackling environmental challenges and contributing to global efforts in raising awareness about protecting our planet, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) is participating in World Environment Day, June 5.
This year's theme is“Beat Plastic Pollution.”
To mark the occasion, the Ministry illuminated its main building in green.
This gesture symbolises its ongoing dedication to environmental issues and sustainable development, aligning with international initiatives aimed at reducing pollution, especially that caused by single-use plastics.
The Ministry's participation underscores its role in Qatar's broader commitment to environmental stewardship and its active engagement in global campaigns to foster a healthier, more sustainable future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment