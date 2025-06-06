MECC Building Lit Up In Green On World Environment Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a strong display of its commitment to tackling environmental challenges and contributing to global efforts in raising awareness about protecting our planet, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) is participating in World Environment Day, June 5.

This year's theme is“Beat Plastic Pollution.”

To mark the occasion, the Ministry illuminated its main building in green.

This gesture symbolises its ongoing dedication to environmental issues and sustainable development, aligning with international initiatives aimed at reducing pollution, especially that caused by single-use plastics.

The Ministry's participation underscores its role in Qatar's broader commitment to environmental stewardship and its active engagement in global campaigns to foster a healthier, more sustainable future.