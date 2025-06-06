Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 58 To USD 64.66 Pb


2025-06-06 02:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil fell by 58 cents in Thursday's trading to reach USD 64.66 per barrel compared with USD 65.24 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures rose by 48 cents to USD 65.34 pb and West Texas Intermediate moved up by 52 cents to USD 63.37 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN06062025000071011013ID1109644189

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search