403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 58 To USD 64.66 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil fell by 58 cents in Thursday's trading to reach USD 64.66 per barrel compared with USD 65.24 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures rose by 48 cents to USD 65.34 pb and West Texas Intermediate moved up by 52 cents to USD 63.37 pb. (end)
km
Brent futures rose by 48 cents to USD 65.34 pb and West Texas Intermediate moved up by 52 cents to USD 63.37 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment