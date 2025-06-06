Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Ministers Congratulate Top Leaders On Eid Al-Adha


2025-06-06 02:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Friday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the gracious people of Kuwait and the Islamic nation on advent of Eid Al-Adha.
In a statement to KUNA, the minister who was visiting the workers at the ministry's divisions, lauded the personnel for pursuing their duties devoutly during the Eid holiday.
For her part, Dr. Nora Al-Meshaan, the Minister of Public Works addressed Eid felicitations to the top leaders and the people of Kuwait on the blessed occasion. (end)
