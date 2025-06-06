HOTELEX 2025 Successfully Concludes: International Attendance Surpasses 10,000, Hosted Buyer Program Sets A New Industry Benchmark!

Looking ahead to HOTELEX 2026 which will be held on 30 th March - 2 nd April at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the industry awaits new innovations, expanded collaborations, and broader global participation. Stay tuned for more-and we look forward to welcoming you next year.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.