Dassault Systèmes: Doubling EPS by 2029,

3D UNIV+RSES creating new growth opportunities

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) hosts its 2025 Capital Markets Day at its headquarters in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, today, June 6, 2025. The event, dedicated to financial analysts and investors, features a series of presentations by the Company's executive management. It highlights how 3D UNIV+RSES mark a fundamental shift, providing the next generation of virtual-plus-real (V+R) environment. This unlocks the full potential for clients to leverage Gen AI, creating new possibilities and reaching meaningful productivity gains while protecting their IP. Dassault Systèmes elevates the value creation with 3D UNIV+RSES and demonstrates the reasons to believe across Industrial innovation, Mainstream and Life Sciences.

Together, these drivers form a coherent and powerful roadmap, positioning the Company to fully capitalize on significant mid to long-term opportunities. Dassault Systèmes updates its mid-term financial ambition to double non-IFRS diluted EPS by 2029. This allows the adoption of 3D UNIV+RSES to deliver its full potential.

Commencing at 12:45 PM London time / 7:45 AM New York time / 1:45 PM Paris time, the event will be webcast live and recorded. Both the live sessions and replays can be accessed via Dassault Systèmes' investor website: . The on-demand webcast of the event will be available from June 9, 2025.

Pascal Daloz, Dassault Systèmes' Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“At today's Capital Markets Day, we unveil the most strategic evolution in Dassault Systèmes' history. AI for industry becomes our compass, while our next-generation value proposition – 3D UNIV+RSES – defines the next growth cycle of our company.

We are entering a new era: the Generative Economy, where value creation lies at the intersection of the Virtual and the Real – V+R. It is in this hybrid space that tomorrow takes shape and our mission is to empower our customers to imagine, to create and to operate in this hybrid world.

From life-saving therapies to next-generation mobility and resilient, sustainable infrastructure, 3D UNIV+RSES are not just transforming how industry functions – it is redefining what is possible. We are delivering the virtual twin of everything for everyone, infused with trusted AI, to reinvent products, enterprises and business models through the convergence of the Virtual and the Real.

Our 3D EXPERIENCE platform now becomes the engine of the Generative Economy, enabling creation, management and amplification of knowledge, know-how and intellectual property – the new currency of progress.

With 3D UNIV+RSES, we are not simply envisioning the future of industry – we are building it, unlocking new performances, new possibilities and magic experiences. A future where AI is not artificial but augmented, scientific, trustable and deeply human.”

Rouven Bergmann, Dassault Systèmes' Chief Financial Officer, commented:

[diluted EPS ('EPS') on a non-IFRS basis]

“We are building a company for the long term – one that delivers durable, high-quality growth powered by a loyal and expanding client base. Our ambition is clear: to double our earnings per share, and to keep doing so.

The 3D EXPERIENCE platform is a strategic advantage. In the era of AI, it accelerates knowledge creation, unifies collaboration through a single source of truth, and unleashes the full potential of human talent. With the launch of 3D UNIV+RSES, we are unlocking a new phase of cloud adoption and customer engagement.

As a result, we are extending our financial horizon to double EPS by 2029. This shift reflects three key factors: a gradual acceleration in top-line growth, the scale-up of 3D UNIV+RSES, and continued strategic capital allocation, including targeted M&A.

Every move we make is guided by a single principle: creating long-term, sustainable value for our clients, our shareholders and our people, contributing to our EPS and cash generation. We are aligned and positioned to capture the full value of this opportunity.”

Forward-looking Information

Statements herein that are not historical facts but express expectations or objectives for the future, including but not limited to statements regarding the Group's non-IFRS financial performance objectives are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on Dassault Systèmes management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or performances may differ materially from those in such statements due to a range of factors.

The Group's actual results or performance may be materially negatively affected by numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the“Risk Factors” section 1.9 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document ('Document d'enregistrement universel') filed with the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) on March 18, 2025, available on the Group's website .

In particular, please refer to the risk factor“Uncertain Global Environment” in section 1.9.1.1 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document set out below for ease of reference:

“In light of the uncertainties regarding economic, business, social, health and geopolitical conditions at the global level, Dassault Systèmes' revenue, net earnings and cash flows may grow more slowly, whether on an annual or quarterly basis, mainly due to the following factors:



the deployment of Dassault Systèmes' solutions may represent a large portion of a customer's investments in software technology. Decisions to make such an investment are impacted by the economic environment in which the customers operate. Uncertain global geopolitical, economic and health conditions and the lack of visibility or the lack of financial resources may cause some customers, e.g. within the automotive, aerospace, energy or natural resources industries, to reduce, postpone or cancel their investments, or to reduce or not renew ongoing paid maintenance for their installed base, which impact larger customers' revenue with their respective sub-contractors;

the political, economic and monetary situation in certain geographic regions where Dassault Systèmes operates could become more volatile and negatively affect Dassault Systèmes' business, and in particular its revenue, for example, due to stricter export compliance rules or the introduction of new customs barriers or controls on the exchange of goods and services;

continued pressure or volatility on raw materials and energy prices could also slow down Dassault Systèmes' diversification efforts in new industries;

uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of costs inflation could adversely affect the financial position of Dassault Systèmes; and the sales cycle of the Dassault Systèmes' products – already relatively long due to the strategic nature of such investments for customers – could further lengthen.



The occurrence of crises – health and political crises in particular – could have consequences both for the health and safety of Dassault Systèmes' employees and for the Company. It could also adversely impact the financial situation or financing and supply capabilities of Dassault Systèmes' existing and potential customers, commercial and technology partners, some of whom may be forced to temporarily close sites or to cease operations. A deteriorating economic environment could generate increased price pressure and affect the collection of receivables, which would negatively affect Dassault Systèmes' revenue, financial performance and market position.

Dassault Systèmes makes every effort to take into consideration this uncertain outlook. Dassault Systèmes' business results, however, may not develop as anticipated. Furthermore, due to factors affecting sales of Dassault Systèmes' products and services, there may be a substantial time lag between an improvement in global economic and business conditions and an upswing in the Company's business results.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Readers are cautioned that the supplemental non-IFRS financial information presented in this press release is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for IFRS measurements. The supplemental non-IFRS financial information should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, the Group's supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled“non-IFRS” measures used by other companies. Specific limitations for individual non-IFRS measures are set forth in the Company's 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 18, 2025.

