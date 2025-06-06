Spicy Green Chilli Pickle: A Must-Try Homemade Recipe

Green Chilli Pickle Recipe: Who doesn't love pickles? A perfect combination with curd rice, rice and sambar, or dal rice. And when it comes to green chilli pickle, people can't resist. The spice and flavour of this pickle are irresistible, especially when made in grandma's style. It's a blend of taste, experience, and love. In the past, pickles were homemade due to the lack of commercially available options. Women used to prepare pickles according to each season. Today, even with hundreds of brands available, none can match the taste of homemade pickles. Pickles not only enhance the taste of food but are also a part of our culture, taste, and health. Let's see how you can make green chilli pickle at home, grandma's style, that won't spoil or lose its flavour quickly.

Ingredients

Green chillies - 250 grams (thick and less spicy)Mustard oil - about 1 to 1.5 small bowlsSalt - 2 teaspoonsTurmeric powder - 1 teaspoonFennel seeds - 2 teaspoonsFenugreek seeds - 1 teaspoonAmchur powder - 1 teaspoon (if you want sourness)Asafoetida - 1 pinchLemon juice - 2 tablespoonsMustard seeds - 1 teaspoon

Preparation Method

First, wash and dry the green chillies thoroughly. Make sure there's no water or moisture in the chilies. If you want, you can keep the chillies in the open sun for two to three hours to dry them completely. Now, slit the chillies in the middle and remove the seeds, or leave them as is, it's up to you.

Prepare the MasalaDry roast fennel and fenugreek seeds lightly in a pan without oil. Then grind them coarsely. Now add salt, turmeric, mustard seeds, asafoetida, and dry mango powder to it. Now the dry masala is ready.

Stuff the ChilliesFill each chilli with the prepared masala using a spoon. If the chillies are small, you can also sprinkle the masala on top.

Heat the OilNow heat mustard oil in a pan. When the oil starts to smoke, turn off the gas and let the oil cool completely. Adding cooled oil to the pickle helps preserve it longer.

Mix and FillNow put the stuffed chillies in a clean and dry glass jar and pour the cooled oil over them. You can also add some lemon juice on top if you like. Shake the jar lightly so that the masala and oil mix well with all the chillies.

How to Store to Prevent Spoilage?

Ensure the jar is completely dry and clean, with no moisture. After filling the pickle, keep the jar in the sun for 2-3 days. Always use a dry spoon when taking out the pickle. If you want to store the pickle for a long time, keep the jar in the sun for a while every 10-15 days.