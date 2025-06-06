'God Is Watching You, Vijay Mallya!': Netizens React As Podcast With Raj Shamani Hits 2.8 Million Views

MENAFN - Live Mint) Vijay Mallya, the chief of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines who is facing trial for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to ₹9,000 crore, sat down for a four hour candid conversation with podcaster Raj Shamani – a rare public appearance that has quickly gone viral, amassing over 2.8 million views and a plethora of online reactions.

In the podcast, Mallya denied all allegations against him and issued a rare apology to his former employees while reflecting on the fall of Kingfisher Airlines.

The liquor baron spoke at length about his first media appearance in nine years, the rise and collapse of Kingfisher, and how he went on to found the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

When asked if he would consider returning to India, Mallya said,“If I have a fair assurance of a fair trial and dignified existence in India, I will think about it seriously.”

Addressing the“fugitive” tag attached to him, Mallya remarked,“You may call me a fugitive, but I didn't run away. I flew on a prescheduled visit. Fair enough, I didn't return for reasons that I consider valid... so if you want to call me a fugitive, go ahead. But where is the 'chor' coming from? Where is the 'choir'?”

Vijay Mallya is accused of defrauding a consortium of Indian banks of over ₹9,000 crore (approximately $1.2 billion), primarily through loans granted to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. In February this year, Mallya informed the Karnataka High Court that the ₹6,200 crore debt he owes to the banks has been recovered“multiple times over,” and requested a detailed statement of accounts showing the amounts recovered from him, United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL, now in liquidation), and other certificate debtors.