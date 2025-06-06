Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Law Boosts Qatar's Position As Global Innovation Hub: QRDI Official


2025-06-06 01:02:09
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Secretary-General of the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI Council), Eng. Omar Al Ansari, affirmed that Amiri Decision No. 19 of 2025, establishing the Qatari institute to support innovation and scientific research, represents a strategic leap that reflects the insightful vision of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and underscores the wise leadership's keenness on solidifying Qatar's position as a leading global hub in innovation and scientific research in line with economic transformations and enhances the state's competitiveness in innovation and knowledge-based economy indicators.

Al Ansari noted that these legislations lay the groundwork for a new phase in national development in consistent with the Third National Development Strategy's emphasis on“innovation” as a fundamental pillar in the sustainable economic growth model, alongside boosting productivity, competitiveness, and economic diversification.

MENAFN06062025000063011010ID1109644073

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search