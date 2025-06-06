New Law Boosts Qatar's Position As Global Innovation Hub: QRDI Official
Doha: Secretary-General of the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI Council), Eng. Omar Al Ansari, affirmed that Amiri Decision No. 19 of 2025, establishing the Qatari institute to support innovation and scientific research, represents a strategic leap that reflects the insightful vision of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and underscores the wise leadership's keenness on solidifying Qatar's position as a leading global hub in innovation and scientific research in line with economic transformations and enhances the state's competitiveness in innovation and knowledge-based economy indicators.
Al Ansari noted that these legislations lay the groundwork for a new phase in national development in consistent with the Third National Development Strategy's emphasis on“innovation” as a fundamental pillar in the sustainable economic growth model, alongside boosting productivity, competitiveness, and economic diversification.
