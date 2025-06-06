Local Farms Boost Sheep Supply Ahead Of Eid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: As part of its preparations for Eid Al-Adha celebrations, the Ministry of Municipality has supplied 4,161 heads of locally bred sheep to Widam Food Company under a joint national initiative.

The initiative is run by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in coordination with the Ministry of Municipality and Widam Food Company to encourage local production and support the prices of sheep meat for Eid Al Adha.

This delivery was made through 58 local breeders, selected from a total of 98 registered participants under the Ministry's local supply programme, according to a Qatar TV report.

The Ministry's Livestock Department reported a notable 66% year-on-year increase in the number of participating breeders and the quantity of sheep supplied. The Ministry expects these figures to rise further once all registered breeders complete their deliveries, aiming to reach the target of 6,250 local sheep this year.

This initiative is part of the national programme to encourage local livestock production and stabilise red meat prices during key periods such as Ramadan and Eid Al-Adha. The Ministry of Municipality, in cooperation with MoCI, has launched several supportive measures.

These include subsidising sheep prices and providing free concentrated feed based on the number of sheep delivered. Through these efforts, the initiative aims to supply approximately 50% of the total sheep needed for Eid, with expected returns to breeders reaching QR9.4m, as each sheep is purchased at a rate of QR1,500.

Dr. Mohammed Mubarak Al-Ameri, Director of the Department of Specialized Licenses and Market Control at MoCI, outlined the terms and locations for purchasing sheep under the National Sacrificial Sheep Initiative. Qatari citizens aged 18 and above are eligible to purchase one subsidised sheep each.

Prices have been set at QR1,000 for both local and imported sheep.

To ensure easy access and avoid overcrowding, sales locations have been strategically distributed across Qatar, including Al Shamal, Al Khor, Al Mazrouah, Al Wakrah, Al Shahaniya, and Abu Nakhla. These sites aim to serve residents within their respective geographic areas efficiently.

Strict veterinary and safety measures have also been implemented. Qatar's quarantine facilities are prepared to review and approve import requests, issue permits, inspect animal shipments at various ports of entry, and ensure that imported animals are healthy and disease-free.

To ensure transparency and accountability, electronic systems have been activated and linked to sales outlets for real-time tracking and monitoring.

Additionally, daily inspections and reports are being conducted by the Ministry's teams in collaboration with food safety inspectors.