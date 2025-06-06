Defiance Launches PLTZ: The First 2X Short ETF For Palantir Technologies Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs announces the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF (Ticker: PLTZ, the first 2X short single-stock ETF designed to provide amplified daily inverse exposure to Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR).

Founded in 2003 to support U.S. intelligence operations, Palantir Technologies Inc. now provides software solutions for complex data environments across the public and private sectors.

PLTZ seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change of Palantir's common stock price. The Fund offers active traders a tactical tool to express bearish views on Palantir's short-term movements-without the need for margin accounts or complex derivatives.

The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues a daily inverse leveraged investment objective, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage or short strategies because the Fund magnifies the inverse performance of the Underlying Security. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily inverse leveraged (-2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and short exposure, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of their investment within a single day.

An investment in PLTZ is not an investment in Palantir Technologies Inc.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the“Adviser”).

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and / or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Total return represents changes to the NAV and accounts for distributions from the fund.

PLTR Risks: The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of PLTR. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of PLTR even though it does not.

Indirect Investment Risk. PLTR is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, or the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares.

PLTR Good Performance Risk. PLTR may meet or exceed its publicly announced expectations or guidelines regarding its business, which could potentially lead to a rise in the share price of the Underlying Security. PLTR regularly provides guidance concerning its anticipated financial and business performance, including sales and production projections, future revenues, gross margins, profitability, and cash flows.

Industry Recognition and Analyst Coverage Risk. Positive recognition from industry analysts, awards for product excellence, or inclusion in prestigious industry reports can enhance PLTR's reputation and credibility among investors.

Risks from Industry Growth and PLTR's Business Success. PLTR develops software platforms designed to integrate data, enhance decision-making, and support operations for both commercial enterprises and government agencies, including the defense and intelligence sectors. PLTR has the potential for significant growth driven by increasing demand for advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and national security-related software solutions.

Additional Risks:

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from -200% of the Underlying Security's performance, before the Fund's management fee and other expenses.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risks related to the market, leverage, imperfect daily correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in derivatives which exposes the Fund to the risk that the counterparty will not fulfill its obligation to the Fund.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed-income securities owned by the Fund.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

