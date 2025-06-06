Manfred Stapff's Breakthrough Book Hits #1 On Amazon, Tackles Misinformation With Real-World Evidence

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Manfred Stapff's newly released book, Real-World Evidence Unveiled: Navigating the Maze of Modern Misinformation, has soared to #1 on Amazon in multiple categories.

New York, NY - June 5th, 2025 - Candid-Advisory founder and renowned physician-scientist Dr. Manfred Stapff has made a notable impact in the publishing world with the release of his new book, Real-World Evidence Unveiled: Navigating the Maze of Modern Misinformation . Since its debut on April 23, 2025, the book has become an Amazon bestseller, currently ranked #1 in multiple categories, including Anthropology, Civil Rights and Liberties, Social Theory, Sociology Research and Measurement, Communication Reference, and Social Sciences Research.

Dr. Stapff's much-needed book has arrived at a time when society is flooded with misleading headlines, viral misinformation, and biased reporting. Through Real-World Evidence Unveiled, he introduces readers to the concept of Real-World Evidence (RWE) . This is a powerful approach based on real-life data rather than experimental trials or curated information. Though the term is rooted in healthcare, Stapff broadens its scope to help readers evaluate news, social media narratives, and policy debates through an evidence-based lens.

With this book, Stapff refines and filters years of work in regulatory science, quality management, and global medical operations by turning it into an accessible guide for students, professionals, and informed citizens alike. He uses compelling case studies and practical strategies, using the book to show readers the way to distinguish reliable data from noise, break down media narratives, and apply critical thinking in everyday life.

Real-World Evidence Unveiled is already earning praise across academic, corporate, and consumer audiences as it continues to climb bestseller charts. The book has become a must-read for anyone interested in truth, transparency, and data-driven thinking.

Misinformation prevails in public health, democracy, and social cohesion; Real-World Evidence Unveiled is a warning and a solution. It reminds readers that rigorous thinking and sound data are not just tools for scientists but the foundation of a functional society.

About the Author

Dr. Manfred Stapff, MD, PhD, is the founder of Candid-Advisory and a leader in clinical research, regulatory science, and real-world data analytics. His career spans over three decades, including senior roles in top pharmaceutical firms across Germany and the United States. He helps individuals and organizations make informed, evidence-based decisions.

About Candid-Advisory

Candid-Advisory is a life sciences consultancy that offers expert solutions in clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, and real-world data utilization. Headquartered in New York and Boston, the firm partners with healthcare innovators to deliver strategic, unbiased counsel across therapeutic areas and business functions.