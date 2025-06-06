Thailand Will Not Shorten Period Of Visa-Free Stay For Tourists This Year

Thailand will not shorten the visa-free stay for foreign tourists - including Russian citizens - to 30 days in 2025, according to the head of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press briefing during the Thailand Travel Mart Plus exhibition, Kiatphaibool reassured journalists that the current visa-free entry policies will remain in place next year.

“I guarantee that the rules will remain the same for all countries. The visa-free stay period for tourists will not change in 2025. In fact, I believe this policy will continue unchanged into 2026,” he said.

At present, travelers from many countries can enjoy visa-free stays of 60 or even 90 days, depending on bilateral agreements and temporary promotional measures introduced to boost tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clarification comes amid growing speculation about possible changes to Thailand's immigration policy. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra floated the idea of revisiting visa exemptions, citing an increase in violations by certain foreign visitors, such as overstays or illegal employment. The proposal raised concerns among tourism industry stakeholders, particularly as Thailand is working to revive international arrivals to pre-pandemic levels.

However, the TAT's latest announcement suggests that economic recovery through tourism remains a top priority, and stability in visa policy is seen as essential to maintaining Thailand's appeal as a long-stay destination - particularly for digital nomads, retirees, and remote workers, many of whom come from Russia, Europe, and East Asia.

Thailand welcomed over 28 million tourists in 2023, and the government has set an ambitious target of 35 million for 2025. With extended visa-free stays, warm climate, affordable living, and improving infrastructure, the country remains one of the most attractive destinations in Southeast Asia.

Thailand was recently ranked among the top 10 most visited countries in the world, with Bangkok consistently holding a spot as one of the most visited cities globally. The visa-free policy is widely considered a major contributor to this success.