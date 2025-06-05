Look: First Grapes Harvested 'Above The Clouds' In Sharjah Under New Project

The first grape harvest has been successful at Sharjah's Ghamam project , marking a significant agricultural milestone 850 metres above sea level on Jebel Deem.

This represents the fruition of an ambitious mountain agriculture initiative that has transformed rocky terrain into productive farmland while creating one of the UAE's most unique tourism destinations.

The harvest, captured by Sharjah News and shared on social media, showcases the success of the agricultural component that forms an integral part of the crescent-shaped 'Above the Clouds' retreat.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More than 4,500 trees, including grape vines, olive, apple, and pomegranate trees, were planted to green the rocky mountain as part of the comprehensive development personally overseen by Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.

The Ghamam project, whose name translates to 'above the clouds,' has achieved what many considered impossible in the UAE's challenging mountain environment.

The successful grape cultivation demonstrates the viability of high-altitude agriculture in the region while creating a unique agri-tourism experience that combines farming with spectacular panoramic views of Kalba's coastline and surrounding mountain valleys.

'Panoramic view'

Sheikh Dr Sultan visited the under-construction project on last June, where he observed the comprehensive development that integrates agricultural operations with tourism infrastructure.

The crescent-shaped retreat, covering 4,700 square metres, features two floors designed to showcase the agricultural achievements while providing world-class visitor facilities.

The first floor houses a restaurant, open café, and reading area where visitors can enjoy fresh produce from the mountain farm, while the ground floor accommodates viewing platforms, a multipurpose hall, prayer room, and children's playgrounds.

The design allows guests to experience the agricultural operations firsthand while enjoying the retreat's cultural and recreational offerings.

“Its unique location provides visitors with a panoramic view of the city's coastline and surrounding mountain valleys, offering a captivating experience and holding significant cultural and social importance,” according to official documentation from the Sharjah Ruler's office.

Kalba's transformation

The agricultural milestone at Ghamam is part of Kalba's broader transformation into a major tourism and development destination. The city has recently witnessed the opening of multiple mega projects, including Hanging Gardens , Al Hefaiyah Lake , and a distinctive clock tower , establishing it as a must-visit location in Sharjah.

The success of mountain agriculture at Jebel Deem complements these developments by adding a unique agri-tourism dimension that differentiates Kalba from other destinations. Visitors can now experience the complete journey from mountain farming to table while enjoying some of the region's most spectacular views.

The project's integration of agriculture with tourism creates multiple revenue streams that enhance economic viability while providing educational opportunities for visitors to learn about innovative farming techniques and sustainable development practices.

Supporting agricultural success

The agricultural operations at Jebel Deem are supported by comprehensive infrastructure development that ensures reliable access and operational efficiency.

The project includes extensive road networks totalling 10 kilometres and two bridges designed to handle both tourist traffic and agricultural operations.

One road connects Wadi Al Helo Tunnel to the new Sharjah-Kalba Road, while another leads directly to the mountain peak and development projects. The roads feature three lanes with high safety standards specifically designed to facilitate bus and heavy vehicle access essential for agricultural operations.

This infrastructure investment demonstrates the long-term commitment to the project's success and ensures that agricultural operations can be conducted efficiently while maintaining the high standards expected for a major tourism destination.

Expanding vision

The success of the Ghamam project's agricultural component is part of a larger vision for mountain development in the region.

Plans include an international Fifa-standard stadium on Mount Daym at 650 metres above sea level, which will be 10oC cooler than the city and provide humidity-free conditions for sporting events.

A 100-room tourist sports hotel adjacent to the“Above the Clouds” retreat will provide accommodation for visitors wanting to experience the mountain agriculture operations over extended periods. The hotel will overlook Kalba's coastline and connect to the retreat via a dedicated pedestrian path.

These complementary developments create a comprehensive mountain destination that combines agriculture, tourism, sports, and hospitality in an integrated approach to sustainable development.

Second in Sharjah

The Ghamam project represents the second mountain retreat development in Sharjah, following the successful Al Suhub Rest Area that towers 600 metres over Khor Fakkan, inaugurated by the Sharjah Ruler in 2021. The success of both projects demonstrates Sharjah's leadership in innovative mountain development that combines environmental stewardship with economic opportunity.

The project's success also validates the potential for mountain agriculture to contribute to the UAE's food security objectives while creating unique tourism experiences.

As the country continues to pursue its National Food Security Strategy 2051, innovative projects like Ghamam provide valuable models for expanding agricultural production into previously unutilised terrain.