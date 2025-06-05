Indigenous People Of Costa Rica Will Have Free Access To Satellite Internet
This initiative is part of the Connected Communities Program of the National Telecommunications Fund (Fonatel) and includes an investment of $12 million (approximately ¢6 billion) for physical and technological infrastructure, including 17 communication towers with transmission and repeater equipment that will strategically cover selected areas.
Wendy Madriz, Communications Manager at Liberty Costa Rica, emphasized:
We firmly believe that connectivity is a right, not a privilege. This project reaffirms our commitment to closing the digital divide and promoting technological inclusion throughout the country, especially in historically disadvantaged communities.
Internet Access and Mobile Telephony
As part of the awarded contract, Liberty will assume the operation of this service for 10 years. To achieve this, it will build specialized infrastructure, including poles, fiber optics, and communication towers, and obtain the necessary permits from institutions such as SETENA and local governments, as well as lease land for the installation of the towers. The implementation process will begin once the official contract is signed, and the operator will have 240 calendar days to complete the technical deployment.
Madriz noted that this project represents a decisive step toward a more equitable Costa Rica in terms of access to technology and the opportunities it offers by bringing connectivity to remote areas of the country, we reaffirm our purpose of connecting communities and changing lives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment