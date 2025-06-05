Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Advances Abuse-Deterrent Buprenorphine Therapy With AVERSA Technology
-
Buprenorphine is a medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to treat opioid use disorder and chronic and severe pain
Nutriband is developing a novel transdermal delivery system for buprenorphine, projected to reach peak annual sales of $70M – $130M
The company's AVERSA pipeline currently includes two main candidates: AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl and AVERSA(TM) Buprenorphine
As the opioid epidemic continues to pose one of the most critical public health crises in the United States and around the world, the need for innovative, safer treatments has never been more urgent. One company, Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) , is aiming to transform how opioid-based therapies are administered and protected against misuse, using its proprietary Aversa technology to set a new standard for transdermal pain and addiction treatments.
Buprenorphine, the next candidate for Aversa, is a medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to treat opioid use disorder (“OUD”) ( ). Like NTRB's Fentanyl patch, it offers an effective and safer alternative to full opioid agonists and has become a cornerstone in...
