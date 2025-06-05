Yemen's Houthis Claim Fresh Missile Attack Towards Israeli Airport

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, Jun 6 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility last night, for a“hypersonic ballistic missile” towards Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, which the Israeli military said was“intercepted earlier” on the night.

“The operation came in response to the (Israeli) crime of starvation and thirst in Gaza, and the enemy's aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut,” said the Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“We will stand with Gaza until the aggression and blockade against Gaza stop,” he added.

The Zionist Israeli military alleged earlier last night that, its aerial defence systems intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

On Wednesday, the Houthis said, they launched two drone attacks towards Ben Gurion Airport, but the Israeli regime didn't comment on it.

The Houthis, which control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting the Israeli regime with long-range missiles and drones since Nov, 2023, to show solidarity with the Palestinians, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Most of the Houthi attacks were, allegedly,“intercepted by the Zionist Israeli defence systems.”– NNN-SABA