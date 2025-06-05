Qatar Edge Iran To Advance In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar defeated already-qualified Iran 1-0 to reach the fourth round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers as coach Julen Lopetegui began his tenure with Al Annabi on a winning note at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday.

Pedro Miguel's 41st-minute goal proved decisive, helping Qatar secure at least fourth place in Group A with 13 points – just one behind the United Arab Emirates, who played out a goalless draw against Uzbekistan in Abu Dhabi.

Uzbekistan became the second team to earn automatic qualification after that result. Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's hopes of advancing to the next stage ended with Qatar's victory, as they managed only a 2-2 draw against eliminated North Korea, raising their tally to seven points.

Amir Ghalenoei's Iran, previously unbeaten in the group, started the match strongly but were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute following a red card to Milad Mohammadi.

Team Melli, who had thrashed Qatar 4-1 in the first leg, began aggressively once again, with Qatari goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham called into action in the very first minute to deny Aref Aghasi's powerful strike from distance.

Just moments later, Barsham comfortably dealt with another shot – this time from Saeid Ezatolahi – as Iran recorded two shots on target within the opening four minutes.

Iran continued to dominate and created further pressure, with Barsham again well-positioned to stop Ezatolahi's effort in the ninth minute. Qatar's first real chance came when Ahmed Al Ganehi sent a shot over the bar after being set up by Almoez Ali.

The turning point of the match came when Iran were reduced to 10 men after Mohammadi received his second yellow card for a foul on Edmilson Junior, swinging the momentum in Qatar's favour.

The hosts began to grow into the game, with Akram Afif testing Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with Qatar's first shot on target.

Qatar broke the deadlock when Miguel netted his second international goal. After his initial header was saved by Beiranvand, Miguel reacted sharply to slot in the rebound from close range. The move started with Afif finding Miguel on the right flank. Miguel then exchanged passes with Al Ganehi before heading toward goal – his first attempt was parried by Beiranvand, but he converted the follow-up giving Qatar a lead heading into halftime.

Iran found it difficult to generate clear-cut chances in the second half, with their numerical disadvantage proving costly. Their best opportunity came just before the hour mark when Mehdi Taremi mishit a lob from close range.

Taremi continued to push forward and won a corner during a promising passage of play, but Qatar's defense stood tall to maintain their narrow lead.

In the 82nd minute, Shahriyar Moghanlou had a chance to level the score but headed over from a well-placed free-kick. Qatar clung to their advantage to seal a crucial and hard-fought victory.

In the fourth round, the third- and fourth-placed teams from each of the three third-round groups will compete for the coveted World Cup spots, with only the group winners securing direct qualification.