Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir's Receptions During Eid Al Adha

Amir's Receptions During Eid Al Adha


2025-06-05 07:15:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announces that the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha at Lusail Palace on the morning and evening of the first day of Eid, according to the following order:

Immediately after the Eid prayer until 6:00 am, Their Excellencies Sheikhs, ministers, undersecretaries of ministries, the Speaker and members of the Shura Council, and citizens.

From 6:00 am until 6:15 am, officers of the Armed Forces and police, and directors of national departments and institutions.

From 6:15 PM to 6:30 PM, Their Excellencies the Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to the State.

HH the Amir will receive Their Excellencies Sheikhs, and citizens immediately after the Asr prayer until 3:45 pm on the same day.

The Amiri Diwan wishes that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.

MENAFN05062025000063011010ID1109643564

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search