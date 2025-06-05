Amir's Receptions During Eid Al Adha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announces that the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha at Lusail Palace on the morning and evening of the first day of Eid, according to the following order:

Immediately after the Eid prayer until 6:00 am, Their Excellencies Sheikhs, ministers, undersecretaries of ministries, the Speaker and members of the Shura Council, and citizens.

From 6:00 am until 6:15 am, officers of the Armed Forces and police, and directors of national departments and institutions.

From 6:15 PM to 6:30 PM, Their Excellencies the Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to the State.

HH the Amir will receive Their Excellencies Sheikhs, and citizens immediately after the Asr prayer until 3:45 pm on the same day.

The Amiri Diwan wishes that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.