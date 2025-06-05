Burghley Capital Reports Strong Growth In Boeing 737 MAX Manufacturing

Strategic production increases reflect Boeing's confident recovery outlook and renewed global aviation demand.

Burghley Capital highlights Boeing's decisive move to increase the production rate of its flagship 737 MAX aircraft from 38 to 42 planes per month by mid-2025. This expansion aligns closely with investor expectations, reflected immediately by a 3.14% surge in Boeing's share price to USD 207.86 following the announcement.

Boeing's ambitious production plans follow significant challenges earlier this year, including a first-quarter cash burn of approximately USD 2.3 billion. However, the company remains confident in its forecast to transition to cash-positive operations by the second half of 2025.“The production increase is essential,” emphasises James Barker, Director of Private Equity at Burghley Capital,“as it strategically positions Boeing to monetise its extensive backlog of orders, turning a significant commercial commitment into tangible financial gains.”

Indeed, Boeing's backlog remains substantial, comprising nearly 1,200 orders for the MAX 10 and 332 for the MAX 7, collectively valued within a commercial backlog surpassing USD 438.94 billion. Crucially, Boeing's resumed deliveries to the Chinese market in June represent a pivotal development, significantly enhancing Boeing's global market presence and fortifying international sales capabilities.

Barker highlights that the renewed deliveries to China offer compelling evidence of Boeing's improving operational outlook.“China's re-entry as a customer greatly underpins the sustainability of Boeing's higher production targets. This development aligns perfectly with our strategic view on aerospace investments, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, which forecasts demand for approximately 17,580 new aircraft by 2042.”

In response to stringent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety regulations, Boeing has adopted innovative manufacturing practices, such as assembly line pulsing, to validate readiness for escalated production rates without breaching regulatory restrictions. Early indications of this approach are reportedly positive, with Boeing achieving a notable 30% reduction in production defects year-to-date.

Regulatory compliance remains central, however. The FAA continues to enforce strict oversight, currently capping Boeing's monthly 737 MAX production at 38 aircraft pending verification of consistent manufacturing quality improvements. Boeing's leadership has underscored that achieving stability at the present rate is crucial to obtaining approval for further increases, forecasting monthly output potentially reaching 47 aircraft by year-end.

Looking ahead, Boeing also plans to raise the monthly output of its wide-bodied 787 aircraft from five to seven units, eventually targeting a production rate of ten per month. Barker notes,“These structured increments offer investors clear visibility into Boeing's broader financial recovery and market stabilisation strategy.”

Global travel recovery is further strengthening Boeing's market position, with global passenger traffic now exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 3.2%. Barker observes,“The increasing global demand, particularly within the narrow-body market segment, positions the 737 MAX family as a critical driver of Boeing's future profitability.”

Market optimism is mirrored in Boeing's share price performance, demonstrating a significant recovery of 62% since its lows in early April 2025 and an 18% appreciation year-to-date. This resurgence underscores burgeoning investor confidence amid operational enhancements and increased production clarity.

Burghley Capital underscores Boeing's robust long-term value proposition in the aerospace sector, with Barker affirming that“Boeing's commitment to increased production and stringent quality adherence provides a strong foundation for sustainable investment returns, especially in a recovering global aviation market.”

About Burghley Capital

Established in 2017, Burghley Capital Pte. Ltd. (UEN: 201731389D) is a distinguished global investment management firm headquartered in Singapore, known for its expertise in long-only asset management strategies. The firm delivers strategic advantages through precise analytical insights, bespoke investment solutions, and dedicated financial advisory services. Committed to disciplined investment practices, Burghley Capital consistently aims to generate superior returns and financial resilience for its global clientele, encompassing institutional investors and private clients.

For further insights, please visit .

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.