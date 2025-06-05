Power Metallic (TSX.V: PNPN) (OTCQB: PNPNF) Strikes Big At Lion Zone Major Discovery Near Nisk Ignites Investor Buzz More Stocks Inside

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSX.V: PNPN) (OTCQB: PNPNF) has announced high-grade results from its Winter 2025 drill program, including a standout intercept of 12.54 meters at 10.99% CuEq from hole PML-25-012a at the Lion Zone . The interval includes 3.10 g/t gold, 25.52 g/t silver, 4.09% copper, 12.06 g/t palladium, and 2.00 g/t platinum.

At Nisk East , hole PMN-25-004 returned 11.25 meters at 1.22% CuEq , including copper, silver, nickel, and palladium. Significantly, this marks the first“Lion-like” mineralization near the Nisk Zone , suggesting broader mineral continuity across the project. The results will support Power Metallic's upcoming mineral resource estimate for the high-grade Quebec project. For full details, see the company's official release.

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSX.V: PNPN) (OTCQB: PNPNF) believes these results validate its evolving exploration model and strongly support future resource growth. The Lion Zone continues to emerge as a high-grade, polymetallic system rich in copper, nickel, palladium, platinum, silver, and gold -all of which are critical to electric vehicles, clean energy, and global electrification supply chains.

“These results not only reinforce the exceptional grade and metal diversity of the Lion Zone, but also mark the first confirmed Lion-like hit near the Nisk Zone,” said the company's management.“This expands the potential for a multi-zone, high-grade corridor across our Quebec project.” The drilling data will be incorporated into Power Metallic's ongoing geological modeling to support an upcoming mineral resource estimate , and guide future exploration across the Nisk trend.

