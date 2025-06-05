Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Struck Nearly 1,400 Russian Artillery Systems In May Syrskyi


2025-06-05 07:07:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a Facebook post , where he also shared a related video.

"Nearly 1,400 enemy artillery systems (1,391 units) were destroyed in May alone," the statement reads.

Syrskyi also stressed that since the beginning of the year, Russian forces have lost 7,218 various artillery systems.

He thanked Ukraine's defenders - both men and women - for their professional and effective combat performance.

In May 2025, Russia's invading forces lost more than 34,000 personnel, and deep-strike capabilities were used to hit 58 targets on Russian territory.

Photo: Livyi Bereh

