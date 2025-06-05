Ukrainian Forces Struck Nearly 1,400 Russian Artillery Systems In May Syrskyi
"Nearly 1,400 enemy artillery systems (1,391 units) were destroyed in May alone," the statement reads.
Syrskyi also stressed that since the beginning of the year, Russian forces have lost 7,218 various artillery systems.
He thanked Ukraine's defenders - both men and women - for their professional and effective combat performance.Read also: Ukraine attacks Russian missile forces unit in Bryansk Region - General Staff
In May 2025, Russia's invading forces lost more than 34,000 personnel, and deep-strike capabilities were used to hit 58 targets on Russian territory.
Photo: Livyi Bereh
