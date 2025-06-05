Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Sanctions Must Make Russia Feel It Cannot Afford To Continue War Zelensky


2025-06-05 07:07:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is counting on strong sanctions from the United States against Russia.

"In recent days, our team has been holding meetings in Washington - including government officials, military representatives, and members of the Presidential Office. We are strongly counting on strong steps. That's what we currently lack. And this is what could make even the scoundrels in Moscow realize that they cannot sustain this war. This must be ensured. And for that, we need new and sufficient sanctions, first and foremost from the United States. We also need clear political pressure to achieve effective diplomacy," Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky: There is no peace initiative in the world that Russia has not rejected

Earlier reports said the U.S. Senate is prepared to impose new sanctions against Russia.

