US Sanctions Must Make Russia Feel It Cannot Afford To Continue War Zelensky
The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is counting on strong sanctions from the United States against Russia.
"In recent days, our team has been holding meetings in Washington - including government officials, military representatives, and members of the Presidential Office. We are strongly counting on strong steps. That's what we currently lack. And this is what could make even the scoundrels in Moscow realize that they cannot sustain this war. This must be ensured. And for that, we need new and sufficient sanctions, first and foremost from the United States. We also need clear political pressure to achieve effective diplomacy," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky: There is no peace initiative in the world that Russia has not rejected
Earlier reports said the U.S. Senate is prepared to impose new sanctions against Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment