Belkin Unveils New Gaming Portfolio Featuring Power-Packed Charging Accessories And Gaming Essentials
LOS ANGELES, CA – June, 2025 – Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today announced its entry into the gaming accessories space with the launch of a new lineup designed to be compatible with the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. Built on decades of experience in power, connectivity and device protection, and released under Belkin's innovation-focused Future Ventures category, this marks the company's first collection of products tailored specifically for the gaming community. Belkin is“Leveling up your play” – bringing a new level of reliability to the gaming ecosystem that differentiates through premium materials, timeless design, and in-house engineering. The new range includes elevated accessories designed to enhance the gaming experience, featuring on-the-go charging solutions, audio gear, robust screen protection, and new travel cases built for effortless portability and protection. “Gaming is a natural extension of the Belkin brand. With our legacy of creating products that empower people to 'be ready for today', we're excited to bring Belkin's trusted accessories into the world of gaming,” said Steve Malony, CEO of Belkin.“This new portfolio not only allows us to support the next generation of Nintendo Switch, but also reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. It's an exciting step forward as we continue expanding into new categories and delivering meaningful products to meet the needs of our diverse community of users.” Belkin's new gaming accessories include:
-
Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2
Travel Case for Nintendo Switch 2
TemperedGlass Anti-Reflective Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2
Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment