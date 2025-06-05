Sir Gadfly Elevates Bitcoin-Native Art With Fiat Prison, Neon Bloom Resale, And 2 BTC Milestone

“OBEY” - A 1/1 LED-backlit lenticular from Sir Gadfly's Fiat Prison. Inscribed on Bitcoin as a recursive Ordinal with on-chain music, it reveals a glitched, spectral knight-an eternal symbol of obedience, submission, and systemic entrapment.

“Neon Bloom” - A vibrant 1/1 by Sir Gadfly, first shown at Inscribing Amsterdam 2023. Recently resold for 0.33 BTC, this on-chain work fuses Bitcoin culture with glitch aesthetics, symbolizing anonymity, resistance, and the bloom of decentralized ideals.

"Breakmefree" by Sir Gadfly - A powerful glitch art piece symbolizing freedom and Bitcoin's decentralized ethos. A hooded figure embodies“see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil,” capturing resilience in the face of censorship and control.

Glitch artist Sir Gadfly redefines cultural permanence through on-chain physical-digital masterworks, as collector momentum accelerates.

- Sir GadflyAUBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, visionary glitch artist Sir Gadfly unveiled Fiat Prison , a multi-sensory, physical-digital installation that redefines what art can be on the Bitcoin blockchain. Premiered at Inscribing Vegas, the work drew acclaim from leading Ordinals platform Ord, who posted on X:“Sir Gadfly just inscribed a multi-frame, multi-sensory, interactive piece of art into Bitcoin.”- OrdWith Neon Bloom reselling for 0.33 BTC (~$34,500) and total sales exceeding 2 BTC, Sir Gadfly has established himself as a cornerstone of the emerging Bitcoin-native art movement.The broader crypto art landscape underscores this momentum. As of 2025, over $4.5 billion in NFT-based art sales have been recorded across digital platforms, signaling a fundamental shift in how art is collected and preserved. While much of this activity initially took place on Ethereum, Bitcoin is now emerging as the definitive canvas for permanence and provenance. Unlike traditional NFTs stored off-chain, Bitcoin Ordinals are embedded directly into the blockchain-making them immutable, censorship-resistant, and historically significant. As awareness grows, collectors are turning to Ordinals not just as art, but as enduring cultural artifacts.But the seeds of this moment were planted long before.Before Fiat Prison, there was Glitched Gold -Sir Gadfly's genesis set of 36 glitched 1/1s, each inscribed under the first million Ordinals. These aren't just early-they're primal. Digital petroglyphs encoded in Bitcoin's bones. Glitched Gold marked the moment Gadfly stopped watching history and started inscribing it. And now, whispers say they may re-emerge-reborn as 3D lenticular relics, glitching into the physical world. Collectors, stay sharp.Fiat Prison, inscribed as recursive Ordinals on ultra-rare Block 9 450x satoshis-among the earliest and most culturally significant sats on the Bitcoin chain-consists of two LED-backlit lenticulars: Crucible-OBEY and Protocol-BURN. These physical-digital works fuse analog materials, glitch iconography, and custom on-chain compositions. Built using foundation stakes salvaged from the artist's late father, the installation transforms personal grief into sovereign protest. Its immersive presence, paired with blockchain permanence, positions it as a collector-grade masterpiece and cultural timestamp.In Bitcoin, every satoshi can become a canvas. Ordinals are not files stored elsewhere-they are digital artifacts etched directly into Bitcoin's chain, permanently embedded in its global ledger. Fiat Prison wasn't just shown-it was carved into time.The response was immediate. Artists and collectors gathered around the installation, intrigued by the recursive structure and tilt-reactive design. Throughout the conference, it became a magnet for discussion, experimentation, and documentation. One musical artist even selected the exhibit as a backdrop for a live video performance-further blurring the line between art, code, and culture.Neon Bloom, a vivid 1/1 inscribed on an Uncommon satoshi, was originally created for the 2023 Bitcoin Conference in Amsterdam and sold at auction for 0.05 BTC. Its recent 0.33 BTC resale on Gamma , a leading platform for curated Bitcoin art, signals a sharp uptick in demand for culturally significant Ordinals. The work-symbolizing anonymity, emergence, and resistance-continues to resonate as both artifact and message.Since Fiat Prison's debut, secondary market momentum has surged. Sir Gadfly's collections-including the foundational Glitched Gold, iconic micro-series like h00dlum, breakmefree, and F!3T of CH403-are now actively sought by collectors recognizing the rarity, permanence, and cultural gravity of his Bitcoin-inscribed works.As legacy institutions like Sotheby's and platforms like Magic Eden embrace Bitcoin-native art's uncompromising provenance, Sir Gadfly's work leads the cultural charge. His creations are not merely digital-they are artifacts of resistance, embedded directly into the Bitcoin timechain.In a world of noise, Sir Gadfly's signal cuts through: sovereign, immutable, unapologetic.About Sir GadflyAn Emmy-nominated filmmaker turned glitch art provocateur, Sir Gadfly merges analog grit with blockchain's unbreakable permanence. Inscribed across Blocks 9, 78, and 666, his works challenge systems, distort conformity, and offer collectors a rare opportunity to acquire on-chain cultural relics from the bleeding edge of digital expression.Contact:

